HEADING IN: Otters Henry Bethel attacks the rim against the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night. Bethel led all scorers with 25 points on the night. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Welcoming the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night, the Fergus Fall Otters boys basketball team picked up a solid Central Lakes Conference (CLC) win, 67-50. The Otters took a hold of the lead halfway through the first half and never relinquished it, having a 38-25 halftime advantage.

“We had a few guys that did a nice job of handling the basketball tonight,” said Otters coach Matt Johnson. “You want to be playing your best basketball towards the end of the season and with four games this week, it was good to start off with a win.”

Henry Bethel had a big night for the Otters, finishing with 25 points, including 19 in the first half. Luke Newman had 18 points and both Kaden Conklin and Elliot Pribbenow finished with 10 points. Newman and Conklin each had five rebounds.

“He’s (Bethel) a dynamic kid and he can give you 20-25 on a given night,” said Johnson. “When he knocks down a shot or two early, his confidence soars.”

The victory moved Fergus Falls to 9-14 on the season and 4-9 in CLC play

Otters will return to action on Mar. 2nd, traveling to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice.

