Otter boys capture home meet title

The Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team won the meet over a close margin of 153.5 points edging out Detroit Lakes with 151, on Apr. 18. Ottertail Central was fifth with 38 points and right behind them was Hillcrest, with 36.
“We had great success in all events today. We tallied 24 personal bests,” said Fergus coach Derek Meyer. “It was great to get outside for a track meet. We have been lucky to have opportunities to compete indoors but we miss out on a few events slated just for the outdoor venue.”
Senior leader Alex Jensen led the team with a statement performance. He won both throwing events. Jensen has his eyes set on breaking the school record which is 58 feet 10.5 inches. He came within five inches of that mark with a throw of 58-05. Top throw in the meet and top throw in the state as it stands. Jensen will look to stack up the accolades as he paves his final season for the Otters. His winning discus throw was 142-2.
Jaden Miller notched up another win in both the 1600-meter run (Four minutes and 48.69 seconds) and 3200m (10:37.06) run. It was a tough race conditions with a strong wind. He has been strong early this season and will be top runner in the section looking for a state bid in May.
The Boys 4x800m relay took home the gold with the team consisting of Tommy Erickson, David Ronnevik, Matthew Tuel and Logan Bredenberg (9:00.08) “These boys are running strong and consistent,” stated Meyer. “They will look to build up on this success and be competitive late into the season.”
Shane Zierden placed second in the triple jump (40-05) and was a top finalist in the long jump.
Erickson (2:14.35) and Ronnevik (2:15.63) went one and two in the 800.
Bredenberg was third (5:05.45) and Michael Schmidt fourth (5:06.68) in the 1600. Schmidt was also second in the pole vault (8-06)
Tuel finished runner up in the 3200 (10:38.98).
Alex Burrows (:48.43) and Andrew Muchow (:50.22) were third and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles
The 4x100 relay came in second place (:46.94) … Jeremiah Daniels, Logan Rott, Jaxon Zender-Severson and Zierden.
It was also a second place finish for the 4x400 relay (3:52.94) … Burrows, Rott, Ronnevik and Zender-Severson
Highlights for OTC:
Caden Meek was second in the 400 (:55.14) and fifth in discus (110-10).
Peter Newark captured third place in the 3200 (11:11.39).
Aiden Heggem was third in the triple jump (39-11).
The Bulldogs 4x800 relay finished as runner ups (9:30.97) … Newark, Jonas Hagemeister, Heggem and Josiah Mansker
Highlights for Hillcrest:
The 4x400 relay (3:52.17) came in first place … Matthew Knutson, Drew Fischer, Maverick Peterson and Gabe Swedenberg
Knutson was second in the 1600-meter run (5:05.39) and fourth in the long jump (18-08.25).
Swedenberg had a third place finish in the 400 (55.72)
It was a fifth place finish for the 4x100 relay (57.79) … Xander Brown, EJ Cho, Kaeden Hamilton and Caleb Holm.
