Otter boys claim runner up at Wahpeton meet

On May 15, the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team traveled to Wahpeton, N.D. to compete in the Last Chance meet. The team placed second just two points behind Wahpeton (146 to 144).
“The weather was warm and the track was fast,” mentioned Otters coach Derek Meyer. “We had several personal best and breakout performances in several events. We were light on the roster with another school event happening. We made the best out of it.”
Alex Jensen won the shot put (56 feet seven inches) and was second in the discus (151-11).
Jaden Miller won both the 1600 (Four minutes, 35.88 seconds) and 3200 races (10:49.16).
“Alex continues to put out top marks and will look to improve going into the final stretch of the season,” said Meyer. “Jaden had great races. I was pleased with his race strategy and his overall performance in all of his races.”
Shane Zierden won the triple jump (44-0), he had a huge first jump that put up his personal best and one of the top jumps in the state.
Andrew Muchow placed second in the pole vault (11-0). He has been steadily improving each meet. He will look to be competitive in the championship meets next week.
Fergus will be at Battle Lake on Friday afternoon for the OTC Invite.
“We are glad to have the opportunity to compete close to home for the fan base and quick ride home,” stated Meyer.
