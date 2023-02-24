Otter boys continue stretch versus top CLC teams

For the second night in-a-row, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team saw a top Central Lakes Conference team, as they fell to the Alexandria Cardinals 67-54, on Feb. 21.
The Otters led the entire first half and took a modest 28-25 lead into the break. The tide turned in the second half as the Cards collected in on Otter turnovers.
“We came out of the gates well,” stated Otters coach Matt Johnson. “Hayden Knick hit four threes in the first half and Ryan Hirst had a nice first half as well. Henry Bethel scored all 16 of his points in the second half and helped keep us in the game. Overall, it was a nice effort and a good game.”
Bethel, 16, Knick, 14 and Hirst 12, led the Otters in scoring. Bethel added in five assists and Jaydon Manteufel led the squad with five rebounds.
Alexandria had four players reach double figures, led by 16 from Chase Thompson. Dawson Roderick added 15, Mason Witt had 14 and Talan Witt finished with 10.
The Otters game against St. Cloud Tech that was scheduled for Feb. 23 has been rescheduled for Mar. 2.
Fergus fell to 6-17 on the season and 4-9 in conference play, will be at Willmar, on Feb. 28.
