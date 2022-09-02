The Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team welcomed in the Lakers of Minnewaska, on Sept. 1, going on to a 4-1 victory.
Fergus got the scoring going early, getting a goal from Reno Schierer around the eight minute mark. It was the first varsity goal for Scheirer. The 1-0 score would hold into halftime.
Shortly into the second half, Jose Rodriguez scored on a free kick, kissing it off the post. Shane Zierden gave the Otters some more breathing room, scoring at the 26 minute mark of the second. The last goal for Fergus was scored in the final minute, as Fran Rodriguez scored his first varsity goal. Fran was able to find the ball through a mass of bodies on a corner kick, finishing in the back of the net.
The Lakers lone goal came on a converted penalty kick.
“It was another great defensive game from Joey Johnson, Kasey Eggen, Josiah Vigessa, Fran and Jayden Manteuful in net,” stated Otters coach Joel Heikes.
The JV team also won, 3-1.
Fergus Falls, now 2-1, is set to return to action on Sept. 8, hosting Saint Cloud Apollo.
