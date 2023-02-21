Otter boys end regular season with road loss

In a non-section, Class A boys hockey tilt, on Feb. 18, the Fergus Falls Otters came up just short against the Hutchinson Tigers, 2-1.
There were a host of penalties from both sides during the first 17 minutes of game play, but neither side was able to find the back of the net.
It continued to be a scoreless contest for the vast majority of the middle frame, before both sides broke through.
Hutch scored first, at the 15:41 mark of the second, on a rebound shot.
Just moments later, Kellen Stenstrom scored sitting on the back door, with Shane Zierden picking up the assist. The goal came with just 45 seconds left in the period and it was the 20th of the season for Stenstrom.
The visiting Otters had two power play opportunities during the first nine minutes of the third period but came up empty.
The Tigers scored the game-winning goal on a quick counter, at the 11:23 mark of the third.
A late rush, with a power play, gave the Otters a chance, a shot off the post and a puck through the crease got the Fergus fans on their feet. Alas, they were unable to tie up the game.
Fergus ended the regular season with a 12-10-2 mark and the the No. 2 seed in the Section 6A playoffs.
Their first round game against Prairie Centre, which was scheduled for Feb. 21, has been moved to Feb. 24, due to inclement weather.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone