Hosting the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team was unable to come up with stops when they needed them, falling 54-41.
An early Otters lead in the contest was short lived, as Bemidji held a ten point lead at halftime, 30-20. Fergus Falls slowly chipped into the deficit over the final 18 minutes of the game. They pulled within 42-39, but was answered with a 10-0 Lumberjacks run, eventually picking up the victory.
“I thought our effort was terrific,” stated Otters coach Matt Johnson. “We did a nice job of grinding away, pulling to within one possession. Had a decent look at a three-pointer but couldn’t hit it.”
Luke Newman had a game high 25 points, hitting four of six three-pointers, to lead Fergus Falls. Kaden Conklin had eight points and Elliot Pribbenow finished with six.
“Not just their size, but their physicality you have to deal with,” said Johnson. “They have some big kids that can stretch the floor in different ways and they protect the rim well.”
The loss puts Fergus Falls at 8-11 on the season. They have won just a single game over their last six.
A pair of Central Lakes Conference games are upcoming this week. They will be on the road on Feb. 15, at Brainerd and on Feb. 18, at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
