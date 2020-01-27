RED WING — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey claimed a 7-0 victory over Red Wing Saturday as the Otters overwhelmed the Wingers with 58 shots on goal.
The Otters tallied only one goal in both the first and second periods. In the first period, Isaac Young put Fergus Falls up 1-0 at 2:32 with an assist from Kaden Peterson. Maveric Kalenberg would notch the Otters second in the middle stanza on a Cole Wentworth pass.
In the third period, the Otters went on a rush as they scored five goals. Cole Zierden would put Fergus Falls up 3-0 with a goal at 1:26 with assists from Logen Schake and Young. Isaac Johnson would knock in a power-play goal just over two minutes later, while Peterson snuck in another power-play goal on a pass from Michael DeBrito over a minute later. Holding a 5-0 lead, Andrew Johnson scored with assists from Isaac Johnson and Schake, while Wyatt Goetz ended all scoring with a goal and an assist to Hayden Shol.
Ben Swanson would record 24 saves in net for the Otters in the win.
The Otters will now travel to take on Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
