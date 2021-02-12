WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team didn’t care where they were getting their scoring from Thursday night as eight different Otters found the back of the net on the way to a 9-1 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals.
The Otters would build a commanding lead in the first period as they scored the first three goals. Isaac Young flipped in the first for Fergus Falls on a Andrew Johnson pass, followed by goals by Michael DeBrito (Colton Partain) and Ian Richards (DeBrito, Logen Schake). The Cardinals scored their lone goal after as Jack Michelson slipped the puck in, but a power-play goal from Partain (Isaac Johnson, Cole Zierden) kept the Otters three-goal cushion.
In the second, Young notched his second goal on passes from DeBrito and Bo Bring, and Cole Zierden lit the lamp for a short-handed goal off a pass from Partain.
Three more goals came in the third period for Fergus Falls as Matthew Niblock (Zierden), Johnson and Kellen Stenstrom (Schake) put the game out of reach.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson turned away 17 shots on net, while the Otters pelted 52 on the Cardinals.
The Otters will have a quick turnaround as they host the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7 p.m. Friday.
