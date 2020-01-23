WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls Otters boys’ hockey team pulled off a huge overtime victory on the road in Willmar Thursday, defeating the Cardinals 4-3.
The Cardinals set the pace early notching the first goal of the game 3:40 into the first period. After some adjustments and a feeling-out process, the Otters answered back in the final minutes of the first period when Fergus Falls sophomore forward Cole Zierden lit the lamp assisted by Isaac Young.
In the second period, the Otters wasted no time continuing where they left off adding another goal by freshman Isaac Johnson 1:25 into the second period to go up 2-1, assisted by Carter Thielke and Andrew Johnson. Fergus Falls continued the pressure adding another goal less than two minutes later with Zierden scoring his second goal of the night assisted by Michael DeBrito to give the Otters a 3-1 edge.
Down but not out, the Cardinals answered back midway through the second when Willmar’s Jack Michelson found an opening to score unassisted bringing the Otters’ lead to one, 3-2.
The final period was give-and-take until 9:24 into the third when the Cardinals’ Ethan Stark tied it at 3-3.
In overtime, the Otters showed their mettle needing just 17 seconds to dispatch Willmar in dramatic fashion with Kaden Peterson lighting the lamp assisted by DeBrito to end the game 4-3 over the Cardinals.
Next up for the Otters is a road game in Red Wing Saturday at 2 p.m.
