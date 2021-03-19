The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team cruised to an 8-1 Section 6A playoff victory over the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades Friday.
The Otters started the scoring with a goal by Michael DeBrito with an assist from Landon Thacker at 6:20 in the first period. Isaac Young put the Otters up 2-0 as he slipped a goal into the net off passes from Andrew Johnson and DeBrito. Logen Schake added another goal midway through the period with assists from Kellen Stenstrom and Ian Richards.
Fergus Falls added three more goals in the second period with the first coming from Isaac Johnson. Landon Thacker recorded a power-play goal with assists from Young and Richards, while Cole Zierden tallied a goal off passes from Isaac Johnson and DeBrito.
In the third period, Carter Thielke notched a goal off a Young pass. The Blades broke the shutout as Bjorn Birkelo snuck in a goal. Fergus Falls closed out the scoring with a unassisted goal by Noah Tarczon to record the Otters eighth goal of the game.
The Otters outshot the Blades 75-10.
The Otters will be back at home Tuesday as they host Alexandria at 7 p.m.
