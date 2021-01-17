Coming off an opening game loss, the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team came out determined Saturday and it showed on the ice as a scoring barrage, including a hat trick by Isaac Johnson, gave the Otters a 8-2 victory over River Lakes.
The Otters lit the lamp at 8:04 in the first period as Cole Zierden dished the puck to Isaac Johnson and he deposited it in the back of the Stars’ net. Just over a minute later, Isaac Young recorded a goal with assists form Landon Thacker and Ian Richards to take a 2-0 lead. Isaac Johnson would score his second goal of the game at 12:55 on a power play with Zierden and Andrew Johnson recording assists.
In the second period, River Lakes would get on the board as Jayden Scheierl notched a goal. The Otters responded as they scored three consecutive goals starting with Isaac Johnson’s hat-trick goal with an assist from Matthew Niblock. Zierden would add a goal at 12:45 on passes from Isaac Johnson and Thacker, and Niblock would conclude the scoring in the period with a goal off passes from Isaac Johnson and Zierden.
In the final stanza, Carter Thielke pushed the lead to 7-1 with a goal at 3:22 with assists from Michael DeBrito and Young. Playing shorthanded, Fergus Falls added its final goal of the game as DeBrito ripped a shot into the net with assist from Young and Colton Partain. The Stars got one more goal before the end of the contest as Cole Pientka tallied a score.
The Otters put 41 shots on net in the game, while goalie Ben Swanson recorded 12 saves in the victory.
The Otters will travel to take on Central Lakes Conference opponent Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
