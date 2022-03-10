A stout first half helped the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team defeat the visiting Green Wave of East Grand Forks on Thursday night, in opening round action of the Section 8AA tournament. The Otters led 41-19 at the break and came away with a 64-51 victory.
“We came out of the gates really well, played solid defensively,” mentioned Otters coach Matt Johnson. “When shots are rolling from multiple guys, you become hard to defend.”
The Otters held a 46-23 advantage in the second half before the Green Wave charged back, pulling to within single digits but could not get within a possession.
“Second half we lost some momentum, flirting with the fine line of how you continue to attack or play a smart game and use the clock,” stated Johnson. “Give credit to East Grand. We adjusted a little bit better towards the end and were able to hang on.”
Fergus Falls had five players who scored in double digits. Elliot Pribbenow had 15 points, Kaden Conklin finished with 14, Grant Akerson had 13, Henry Bethel 11 and Luke Newman 10.
“At this point of the year it is all about survive and advance, that second half had the feel of survival,” said Johnson.
Fergus Falls improved to 10-17. They will now take on the Pelican Rapids Vikings, who defeated the Frazee Hornets, 70-40, in first round action.
Game time is set for 7 p.m., on Mar. 12, as the Otters, the No. 7 seed take on the No. 2 seed Vikings.
