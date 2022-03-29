The Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team began their indoor season on Mar. 26, competing at Concordia College, in Moorhead. The Otters finished in second place as a team, scoring 109 points. Alexandria captured the team title with 164.5 points.
“Placing this well as a team means we had great performances in all events,” stated Otters coach Derek Meyer. “It has been some time since we have covered all the events and it is exciting to do so early in the season."
Jaden Miller was runner-up in the 1600-meter, coming in with a time of five minutes, 6.75 seconds. Tommy Erickson placed third in the 800-meter run, finishing at 2:17.01. The 4 x 800-meter relay team, consisting of Erickson, Miller, David Ronnevik and Conrad Lobb finished in first place, pacing the field with a time of 9:14.85.
In field events, Jordan Lee was the champion in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet even. He also was third in the 55-meter hurdles. Darius Lockett and Shane Zierdan went one and two, respectively, in the triple jump. Lockett had a winning jump of 38-8 and Zierdan was 38-2 ½. In the shot put, Alex Jensen came out as champion, with a toss of 49-11.
The Otters will return to action on Apr. 2nd, traveling to Saint John’s University, for the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championships.
