Otter boys put in work at Brainerd

Participating in a quad meet held by the Brainerd Warriors, the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team scored 56.25 points. The host team took the title with 103.25 points, Bemidji had 62.75 and Pequot Lakes 52.75.
“Our team had an excellent day on the track and in the field at Brainerd,” stated Derek Meyer, Otters coach. “We had several top placing finishers and 44 individual personal bests. We just needed that opportunity to compete and practice. The boys seized the day and made the trip worthwhile.”
Highlights from the meet: First place finishes by David Ronnevik in 800-meter run (Two minutes,14.62 seconds), Jaden Miller in the 1600 (4:48.82), Alex Jensen in the Discus (156 feet, six inches) and Shane Zierden in both Long Jump (18-10) and Triple Jump (43-07.5).
Second place finishers were Matthew Tuel in the 3200 (9:52.44), the 4x800-meter relay team of Miller, Tommy Erickson, Logan Bredenberg and Ronnevik (8:45.85). Jensen in the shot put (56-06). Andrew Muchow had a third place finish in the pole vault (10-00) and the triple jump (37-04).
Jensen and Zierden qualified for the Hamline Elite Meet on Apr. 28. This is an exclusive meet that collects the top 9 to 12 athletes in their events in the state to compete.
The whole team will be back in action the first week of May, Alexandria May 2 and Detroit Lakes May 4.
