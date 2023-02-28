Otter boys rally for semifinal victory

In semifinal action of the boys hockey Section 6A playoffs, the Fergus Falls Otters put forth a solid third period, defeating Northern Lakes via a 4-2 score.
Fergus jumped out early, at the 1:03 mark of the first period, as Brayden Nelson scored his 11th of the season. He got help on the goal by Michael Schmidt and Griffin Babolian. Just moments later, NL made a push and Otters goalie Ben Swanson came up with a few big saves.
The lone goal would hold for the rest of the first period.
Northern Lakes would score a pair of goals early in the middle frame to go ahead 2-1. Fergus threatened with man advantages late in the second but were unable to tickle the twin.
In the third period, Shane Zierden tied up the contest on passes from Jack Welde and Kellen Stenstrom and then just over eight minutes in, Welde scored the eventual game winner, on a pass from Stenstrom.
With under four minutes remaining, Stenstrom capped off the scoring, getting passes from his linemates, Welde and Zierden.
“We had a great bounce on our first goal, not sure how that went in,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “They (Northern Lakes) spent a lot of time taking it to us, but Swanny was there.”
NL outshot the Otters 41-34, with Swanson coming up with 39 saves.
Fergus advances to the section title game, where they will meet the Alexandria Cardinals.
The title game will be held at the MAC Arena in Saint Cloud, at 7 p.m., on Mar. 2.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone