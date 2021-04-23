Served up

Fergus Falls boys’ tennis player Ben Schierer serves against Apollo/SRR Thursday at home.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls boys’ tennis team welcomed in St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice for a Central Lakes Conference dual Thursday. The Otters would be on top of their game as they defeated the Stormin’ Eagles 7-0.

The Otters swept through all four matches of singles and picked up both wins in doubles. The Stormin’ Eagles would play an exhibition doubles match for third doubles as they did not have enough players.

The Otters lost a total of eight games, while winning 72 games.

 

Fergus Falls 6, St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

SINGLES

No. 1 – Ben Schierer (FF) def. AJ Stang (SCA/SRR) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 – Conner Ackerson (FF) def. Galaan Omar (SCA/SRR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 – Carter Ness (FF) def. Kody Duffy (SCA/SRR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 – Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Kain Swenson (SCA/SRR) 6-0, 6-0

 

DOUBLES

No. 1 – Noah Tarczon/Matt Niblock (FF) def. Zach Stang/Tiernan Atteberry (SCA/SRR) 6-0, 6-1

No.2 – Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) def. Braedyn Leeb/Cole Sowada (SCA/SRR) 6-2, 6-1

