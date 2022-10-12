Fergus boys

The Fergus Falls Otters boys varisty team. From left to right, Henry Greenagel, Tommy Erickson, Logan Bredenberg, Jaden Miller, Matthew Tuel, Michael Schmitt and David Ronnevik

 Submitted Rachel Tuel

At the Minnewaska Area Invite, on Oct. 11, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams saw great individual efforts, which translated to team success. The boys captured the team title, while the girls were runner ups.



