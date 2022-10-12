At the Minnewaska Area Invite, on Oct. 11, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams saw great individual efforts, which translated to team success. The boys captured the team title, while the girls were runner ups.
Redwood Valley and Fergus both had 45 team points, so it came down to a tie breaker with the sixth runner, which Fergus had a lower finisher. Sauk Centre finished third with 69 points.
Henry Greenagel led for Otters placing in the top ten on the boys side. He finished in fourth place with a time of 17 minutes, 8.17 seconds. Jaden Miller was sixth (17:30), Matthew Tuel seventh (17:37.18), David Ronnevik 10th (17:52.98) and rounding out the score was Logan Bredenberg, 18th (18:36.74). Michael Schmidt’s 20th place finish (18:39.67) was the tie-breaker.
“One of those meets where you find out how important every teammate is on your team,” stated Otters boys coach Derek Meyer. “Greenagel had an awesome race. He came out determined to put down a fast time and did just that. Greenagel coming out with this strong performance is a feather in the cap for his Central Lakes Conference athlete of the week nomination. This was a challenging course and it was a new meet for us. We are thankful that Minnewaska was able to accommodate us in a pinch.”
Minnewaska won the girls title, with 62 points. Fergus had 69 and Redwood Valley 74, to round out the top three.
Fergus girls were paced by Cassie Wellman’s third place finish (20:14.66). Naomi Dummer joined her in the top ten with a 10th place finish (21:42.46). Savannah Lee and Sarah Grotberg went back to back at 15th and 16th (22:13.01 and 22:16.76, respectively) and Rebecca Schnidler finished 25th (23:18.26).
“None of our kids were familiar with this course. We were still able to find a great deal of success on it,” said Fergus girls coach Niki Welde. “Through all of our levels we had kids on the medal stand and lots of great season best times on a challenging course.”
Fergus is set to host the Central Lakes Conference championships, on Oct. 18, at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
