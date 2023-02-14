Otter girl bowlers build conference lead in Sartell

With one regular season meet remaining, Fergus Falls Otters Maroon girls bowling squad swept all three matches on Feb. 12, to increase their Central NW conference lead to two wins over Brainerd and three wins over Sauk Rapids.
Fergus Falls Maroon defeated Sartell, 5-0, in match one. Myia Krensing and Alayna Price led the way, filling frames at 80%. Krensing (90%), Alayna (80%) and Kendra Koep (80%) were team-high in a 4-1 win over Perham/Detroit Lakes/St Cloud Apollo in match two. Match three was a 5-0 win over Sauk Rapids, with Alayna (100%) and Koep (90%) leading the way as FF Maroon bested their season high series, rolling a 1028 for the five-game set.
Fergus Falls Gold bowled short-handed for the second week in a row and took three losses on the day. KayLea Weisenberger (70%) was team-high in a 5-0 loss to Perham/Detroit Lakes/St Cloud Apollo in the opening match. Maddie Price (80%) and Grace Gaines (70%) led FF Gold in a 5-0 loss to Sartell in match two, and it was Price and Gaines again, filling the match at 60%, leading FF Gold in the 5-0 loss to Brainerd in the finale.
The Otter girls will close out the regular season on Feb. 19, in Wadena.
