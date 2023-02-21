Otter girl bowlers take regular season title in Wadena

Fergus Falls Otters Maroon girls bowling team swept all three matches on Feb. 19, and are the regular season champions of the Girls Minnesota High School Bowling Central Northwest Conference. Fergus Falls Gold had a great finish to the regular season, winning two of their three matches, and doubling their season win total.
Fergus Falls Maroon defeated the host team, Wadena/New York Mills, in the first match, 3-2. Kendra Koep, Alayna Price and Myia Krensing filled frames at 87% in the win. Match two was a 4-1 win over the BYE/conference average, Krensing (100%), Alayna (87%) and Coliey Connelly (75%) were team-high. Alayna (80%) and Kaydence Knutson (75%) led the way in a 3-2 win over Brainerd to complete the sweep.
Fergus Falls Gold narrowly lost to the BYE/conference average, 3-2, in match one. KayLea Weisenberger (60%) and Grace Gaines (50%) were team-high. After dropping the first two games, FF Gold had their biggest win of the year, coming back with three straight game-wins to defeat Sauk Rapids in match two. Maddie Price led the way at 70%, with Weisenberger and Brooke Rastedt filling the match at 60%. FF Gold capped off the day with a 5-0 win over Wadena/New York Mills, led by Maddie (70%), Weisenberger (70%), and Gaines (60%).
The Central Northwest conference tournament will be held on Feb. 26, in Perham.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone