Otter girl bowlers win at home, tied for conference lead

The Fergus Falls Maroon bowling team swept all three matches on their home lanes and are tied for the conference top spot with Sauk Rapids at 7-2. The Fergus Falls Gold team also had a good day, earning their first match win of the season.
Fergus Falls Maroon defeated Perham/Detroit Lakes/St Cloud Apollo in match one, 4-1. Myia Krensing (100%), Kaydence Knutson (87%) and Kendra Koep (80%) led the team in fills. Knutson (100%), Koep (87%) and Coliey Connelly (87%) led FF Maroon in a 4-1 win over previously undefeated Sauk Rapids in match two. Koep and Alayna Price both filled match three at 87%, as the team set the bar for season-high conference game and series, rolling a 246 game and 1024 series, in a 5-0 win over Wadena/New York Mills.
Fergus Falls Gold picked up their first match win of the season, beating Sartell, 4-1. KayLea Weisenberger (90%) and Maddie Price (70%) were team-high fill percentage. Weisenberger and Maddie filled match two at 60% in a 1-4 loss to Brainerd. It was Weisenberger (70%) again leading the team in fills, as FF Gold dropped match three to the BYE (conference avg for the day), 1-4.
The Otter girls will travel to Brainerd on Feb. 5, for their next meet.
