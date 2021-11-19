Otter girls’ 12UA kicks off season with back-to-back wins

The Pemberton Law 12UA hockey team began their 2021-22 season the weekend of Nov. 12-14 and earned a road and home win.
First on the schedule for this season was an away game versus the Alexandria Cardinals 12UA. The Otter girls stormed the net early, with Maddie Brimhall sniping the first goal in minute one of the game. Next up, Anna Rosa Sem increased the tally to two goals at close of the first period. Round 2 started similar to the first, with Averie Tonnesson finding the back of the net in the first minute — she would also score 12 minutes later with an assist from Brimhall. The Cardinals kept it interesting, cutting the Otter lead to two with a pair of goals in the second, but Tonnesson would earn the natural hat trick just in the nick of time, putting a third biscuit in the basket with just 35 seconds remaining. Fergus Falls brought home the 5-3 victory in the season opener.
After a one-day rest, the 12U girls hosted the Dragons of Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at the Community Arena. Again the Otters scored early, clearing the zero with a Lydia Johnson goal three minutes in, assisted by Celia Smith. This would open the floodgates, with a first-period score of 5-0, and a total of 12 Otter goals scored in the game. Goal leaders were Johnson (3), Brimhall (3), Sem (2), Tonnesson (2), Aubree Nelson and Ella Lee. Brimhall also earned two helpers; also tallying assists were Smith, Nelson, Brinly Shol and Evelyn Wedll. The Dragons scored just twice on goalie Mia Olson, who was solid in the crease.
Coach Erik Johnson said of the kickoff weekend: “We had a good back-and-forth game against Alexandria, where our goalie made some big saves down the stretch. It’s always nice to beat one of our main rivals. We also had a nice win against LDC with multiple players getting on the scoresheet. A great start to the season with a 2-0 record!”
Next up for the 12UA Otters are two home games vs. District 15 rivals: Moorhead on Nov. 19, and Brainerd on Nov. 21.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone