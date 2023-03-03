Otter girls advance in section play

The No. 8 seeded Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team welcomed the No. 9 seed Roseau Rams to the Gold Gymnasium, on Mar. 2, for first round action of the Section 8AA playoffs. It was a back and forth affair in the first half, before the Otters pulled away for a 79-47 victory.
There were 13 lead changes over the first 18 minutes of play, with Fergus leading 34-27 at the break.
“I am really happy with the way we closed out the first half,” said Otters coach Josh Steer. “Hattie Fullhart really played well in that stretch. I was also pleased that we were able to keep the momentum going as we established control of the game early in the second half. It was a great team win for us. We rebounded the ball well and transitioned into our offense well.”
Karley Braeger drained a trio of threes and finished with a game high 21 points. Fullhart chipped in 17 and Cyntreya Lockett had a double double, 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brynn Sternberg and Bella Anderson each had seven boards for Fergus, who won the rebounding battle, 40-27.
Roseau was led by Janna Preteau’s 18 points.
Fergus will now take on the No. 1 seed, the Perham Yellowjackets, on Mar. 4.
Perham won both of the regular season meetings between the two sides.
