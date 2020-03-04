MOORHEAD — In a battle of two returning section champions, the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team had the upper hand as the Otters defeated the Roseau Rams 89-59 Wednesday at Concordia College in the Section 8AA semifinals.
The Rams, five-time Section 8AA champ, were looking to make a statement against last year’s Section 8AAA champion Otters. The game was only close in the first few minutes as the Otters took over led by Ellie Colbeck with 19 first-half points on the way to a 43-27 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Otters pushed the lead to 30 points as they closed out with the victory.
Colbeck would finish the game with 37 points, tying the team record set by Sydney Schultz with nine 3-pointers and going 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Sabrina Fronning (14) and Tori Ratz (13) were also in double figures. Paige Pearson and Gretchen Davis both had 10 rebounds as the Otters dominated the boards 40-26.
Fergus Falls finished the night with 13 3-pointers, while also making 24-of-29 free throws.
The Rams were led in scoring by Julia Braaten with 17 points.
The Otters will now take on the undefeated Pelican Rapids Vikings in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Concordia College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.