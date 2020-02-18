The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team got back to its winning ways as the Otters cruised to a 78-41 Central Lakes Conference victory over St. Cloud Tech Tuesday.
The Otters would start out hot going on an 8-0 run and it wouldn’t stop there. Fergus Falls would take a 40-21 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Otters would extend its lead to as high as 40 points in the second half. As the dust cleared, Fergus Falls would pick up its 14th conference victory and locked up the conference title.
"It was a great win around our seniors tonight. We thank the seven players that have dedicated their time and effort to make this program what it is today," Otters assistant head coach Kevin Pearson said. "I think all but one of our seniors scored tonight but what a way to end their home career."
Tori Ratz would lead the Otters in scoring knocking down six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points. Teammate Ellie Colbeck was the only other Fergus Falls player in double figures with 13 points.
The Otters would make 14 3-pointers in the win.
In JV action, the Otters picked up a 75-23 win and the C squad would sweep with a 43-36 victory.
The Otters will close out their regular season schedule on the road as they take on Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
