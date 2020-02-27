The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team started its playoff campaign Thursday as the Otters defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 63-42 in the first round of Section 8AA.
With the score 8-7, the Otters went on a 10-0 run and never looked back. Fergus Falls would go into the break with a 39-14 lead, thanks to 11 first half turnovers by the Wolverines.
In the second half, the Otters would hit cruise control as they picked up the win.
"We felt the defensive effort in the first half was the best we've shown all year long," assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. "The pressure the girls put on took Wadena-Deer Creek out of their offense and caused many turnovers."
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 14 points, while teammates Sabrina Fronning (13) and Tori Ratz (10) were both in double figures.
The Wolverines turned the ball over 18 times compared to the Otters seven. Fergus Falls would finish the evening 11-for-16 from the free throw line.
The Otters will now travel to Concordia College in Moorhead to take on Park Rapids Area at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.