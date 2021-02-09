BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team ran away with a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday as the Otters defeated the Brainerd Warriors 58-42.
The visiting Otters jumped out to an early lead as they scored the first 17 points and went on a 29-1 run before going into the break up 33-12.
Playing with a substantial lead in the second half, the Otters hit cruise control on the way to the win.
“We really set the tone tonight. We came out and had a great start, defensively I think we were up 29-1 at one point, so defensively it was a great start,” assistant coach Josh Steer said. “Offensively things were clicking and it was a fun night of basketball clicking on all cylinders.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters recording a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Colbeck also added seven assists. Teammate Tori Ratz chipped in 16 points in the win.
In JV action, Brainerd picked up a 50-44 victory. The Otters were led by Karlie Braeger with 16 points.
The Fergus Falls C-squad picked up its first win 36-16. Macee Butler led the C-team with 10 points.
The Otters will return home to take on the Crookston Pirates at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
