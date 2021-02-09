Can’t stop it

Tori Ratz pulls up for a shot during Tuesday’s game against the Brainerd Warriors.

 Jerry Nuss

BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team ran away with a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday as the Otters defeated the Brainerd Warriors 58-42.

The visiting Otters jumped out to an early lead as they scored the first 17 points and went on a 29-1 run before going into the break up 33-12.

Playing with a substantial lead in the second half, the Otters hit cruise control on the way to the win.

“We really set the tone tonight. We came out and had a great start, defensively I think we were up 29-1 at one point, so defensively it was a great start,” assistant coach Josh Steer said. “Offensively things were clicking and it was a fun night of basketball clicking on all cylinders.”

Ellie Colbeck led the Otters recording a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Colbeck also added seven assists. Teammate Tori Ratz chipped in 16 points in the win.

In JV action, Brainerd picked up a 50-44 victory. The Otters were led by Karlie Braeger with 16 points. 

The Fergus Falls C-squad picked up its first win 36-16. Macee Butler led the C-team with 10 points.

The Otters will return home to take on the Crookston Pirates at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

