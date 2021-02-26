MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team saw senior Tori Ratz knock down 8-of-10 3-pointers as the Otters cruised to a 83-48 victory over the Moorhead Spuds Thursday.
The Otters took control of the game early as they used a 20-2 run to put the Spuds in a double-digit deficit. Fergus Falls went into the break with a 49-24 lead.
In the second half, the Otters continued to pour it on as the Spuds did not have an answer for Fergus Falls shooters.
Ratz finished the game with 28 points to lead all scorers, while teammate Ellie Colbeck chipped in 20 of her own in the win. Colbeck also dished out nine assists.
The Otters finished the night with 13 treys and went 33-for-55 from the field.
The Otters host Central Lakes Conference foe Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
