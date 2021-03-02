When it rains, it pours and for the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team the shots from beyond the arc continued to pour down as the Otters made 11 3-pointers on the way to a 76-31 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Tuesday.
The Otters took control of the game early as they pushed the lead to 50-21 before the break. In the second half, Fergus Falls slowed down a bit but the defense limited Rocori to 10 points.
“We came out with some really good energy,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “We just hit shots right out of the gate.”
Leading the way for the Otters in scoring was Tori Ratz with 23 points, while teammates Ellie Colbeck (19) and Logan Strom (12) were also in double figures. Ratz and Strom each made four treys, while Colbeck dropped in three 3-pointers and dished out nine assists. Anna Anderson crashed the boards for Fergus Falls and led the team with 12 rebounds.
The Otters will hit the road to take on another CLC foe in St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
