The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team notched their first W in the win column Tuesday night on the road against Sartell blunting the Sabres 61-48. With the win, the Otters now improve to 1-1 on the season.
“All in all I think it was a great effort from our girls we had really great intensity on both ends of the floor,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “Offensively the ball was moving really well, the girls were sharing the basketball and the ball was finding the bottom of the net which is always a good thing.”
The first half was a back-and-forth exchange with both teams neck and neck. Going into the half the Otters enjoyed a slight advantage with a four-point lead, 33-29.
In the second half the Otters turned up the intensity outpacing the Sabres and knocking down open shots. Fergus Falls forced the Sabres to play the remaining game on their heels ending the final stanza with a score of 61-48. Leading the Otters in points was Tori Ratz with 20 points, followed by Ellie Colbeck (18) and Logan Strom (9). Fergus Falls shot a 35% from the field while Sartell was able to muster up 32%. Colbeck also led the Otters in assists with six followed by Ratz (4). Fergus Falls scored 18 assisted baskets in the outing.
In rebounds Colbeck pulled down an impressive 13 while Ainsley Hansen followed close behind with 10.
The Otters will now shift gears as they welcome in Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Friday for their first home game.
