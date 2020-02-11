The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team vanquished the visiting Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm Tuesday at home 76-52.
In typical fashion the Otters opened the game with a blistering defense responsible for getting the momentum going on offense. The Storm ended the first half with a whimper 53-21. After a few stutter steps to open the second half the Otters got back on track ending the game soundly with the Storm unable to make the necessary adjustments for a 76-52 victory for the Otters.
“Once again a fast start by the Otters, leading by 32 points by halftime we moved the ball well, shot the ball well and played with a lot of confidence on the offensive end,” Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. “We do have to figure out how to come out in the second half though, the last two games we struggled probably the first four possessions either with turnovers or not-well executed possessions. In a game like this, it doesn’t matter but against Minnetonka, it cost us the game. We have to come out with a little more focus and value the ball a lot more than we have the last two games.”
The Otters were led in points by Tori Ratz with 26, followed by Sabrina Fronning (12) and Hannah Polejewski (11). Gretchen Davis held it down in the rebound category, leading Fergus Falls with six, Paige Pearson and Fronning each contributed five apiece. Fronning also led the Otters with eight assists. Davis (7) and Fronning (5) kept up the pressure throughout the game to lead the team in steals. As a team, the Otters forced 32 turnovers with the defense fueling its offense.
In JV action, the Otters defeated the Storm 57-13 and swept with a C game win 41-22.
The Otters will continue their homestand against Moorhead at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and will travel to take on Sauk Centre at St. John’s University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
