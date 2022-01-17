Playing in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Crossover Classic on Saturday in Perham, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team came away with a convincing 70-53 win over the Perham Yellowjackets. The Otters came out ready to play, matching the intensity of the defensive minded Yellowjackets.
Fergus Falls controlled most of the first 18 minutes, leading by as much as 10 points and held a 31-24 advantage going into halftime. The Otter offense kept the Yellowjackets defense guessing, building up a lead as much as 20 points during the second half.
“The message going into the game was that we needed to be balanced in the scoring department and we had to be more aggressive,” mentioned coach Josh Steer. “Last couple of games, we kinda shied away from that aggressiveness and we know good things happen when you attack the bucket.”
Ellie Colbeck had a well-rounded game, scoring 20 points with eight assists and seven rebounds, to lead the Otters. Teammate Ainsley Hansen finished just shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Polejewski and Tori Ratz each contributed eight points in the victory.
Sitting with a 9-4 record for the season, Fergus Falls girls basketball will welcome Section 8AA opponent Hawley on Jan. 20, and travel to Detroit Lakes on Jan. 22.
