In its second game of the week, the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer tallied its second shutout victory 5-0 over the visiting Rocori Spartans Thursday.
The Otters got on the board with two goals by Piper Andrews. The goals would keep coming in as Maddie Hulter, Marilyn Karsnia and Vanessa Vaughn all booted in a goal. Ellie Andersen would be credited with two assists and Haley Kugler notched one as well.
Svea Smestad recorded back-to-back shutouts in net for the Otters.
“Everyone got to play in the last two games, which is always fun,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We needed these two wins and now we move on to play a very good Willmar team. It should be a great game.”
In JV action, the Otters continued the sweep as the JV won 8-0. Scoring goals in the game were Chloe Schake (3), Kiara Grady (2), Metcalf and Madi Budke. Brynn Walter recorded the shutout.
