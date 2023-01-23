Otter girls bowl second meet in Perham

The Central Northwest bowling conference held the second meet of the season in Perham on Jan. 22. The Fergus Falls Maroon team won two of three matches and holds third place behind Sauk Rapids and Brainerd. The young Fergus Falls Gold team picked up three game wins on the day and are still looking for their first match win.
Fergus Falls Maroon dropped their first match to Brainerd, 2-3. Myia Krensing and Kendra Koep were team-high at 80% fills. Alayna Price filled match two at 80%, with Krensing and Coliey Connelly at 70%, as Maroon defeated Fergus Falls Gold, 4-1, in match two. Alayna (70%) again led the way in a 4-1 win over Sartell in the final match of the day.
Fergus Falls Gold earned a game win in each of their matches, going 1-4 against Wadena/New York Mills, Fergus Falls Maroon and Perham/DL/St Cloud Apollo. Maddie Price was team-high against Wadena at 60%. Maddie (80%) and KayLea Weisenberger (60%) led Gold in the loss to FF Maroon and it was Weisenberger (70%) and Price (60%) again leading the team in filled frames for the final match.
The Otter girls will host the next meet at Northern Aire Lanes on Jan. 29, with competition starting at 11:00 a.m.
