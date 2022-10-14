Welcoming the Vikings of Pelican Rapids to Otter Stadium, on Oct. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team scored frequently, in a 8-0 win in Section 8A quarterfinal play.
Ella Starzl got Fergus going, scoring off a feed from Madi Budke. The two did a nice job of finishing off a 2-1 situation. Budke would pick up another assist, getting a through ball to Tyra Skjeret, who finished to make it 2-0.
Skjeret tallied another goal, assisted by Ella Metcalf and the first half scoring was rounded out by Skjeret feeding Budke, making it 4-0 at the break.
“We got off to a quick start with Starzl getting us on the board, which was nice,” stated Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “Then we started to clump and struggled to move the ball for most of the remaining first half, making it harder on ourselves then we needed too.”
Yana Prischmann picked up a pair of goals in the second half, the first being assisted by Ella Sem and the second was unassisted. Budke and Skjeret each added an unassisted goal in the second half.
“In the second half we made a couple of modifications to our formation, resulting in doing a much better job of spreading the field and moving the ball, giving ourselves great looks at scoring chances,” said Jurgens. “I thought our juniors and seniors did a great job with our younger players, communicating with them to help knock off the nevers of playoff soccer.”
Budke and Skjeret each finished with four points for the Otters.
The win moves the Otters into semifinal action. They will host Hillcrest at Otter Stadium, on Oct. 15.
