On Saturday afternoon, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team picked up a 73-45 win at the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The Otters used an 8-0 run to turn a five point early deficit into a 13-10 advantage and would lead the rest of the way. They would hold a 35-24 lead at halftime, thanks to 21 first half points from Ellie Colbeck.
Fergus Falls would blow the game wide open in the second half, thanks to a run by Tori Ratz. Ratz hit four three-pointers in a span of about 90 seconds for the Otters. The advantage grew as much as 30 points over the final 18 minutes. With just under seven minutes left, Fergus Falls had a 65-35 lead.
“Detroit Lakes came out ready to play,” stated assistant coach Jess Price. “We started to settle down on the defensive end, we came out in the second half and played really good defense. Our defense transitioned us to our offense.”
Ratz hit seven shots from downtown and finished the game with 28 points, 20 coming in the second half. Colbeck finished with 26 and had four three-pointers herself. Ainsley Hanson contributed eight rebounds and Cyntreya Lockett finished with seven. Fergus Falls had 36 rebounds, compared to 27 for Detroit Lakes.
The Otters are now 11-4 on the season, having won their last three games. They will be in action next on Jan. 28, traveling to take on Sartell-Saint Stephen.
