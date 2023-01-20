Otter girls defend home ice against Green Wave

Returning to action after a week off, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team welcomed in the Green Wave of East Grand Forks to the Community Ice Arena, on Jan. 20. The two sides skated close and the Otters came away with a 2-1 victory.
Vanessa Vaughn got Fergus on the board early in the first period. She was assisted on the play by MacKenzie Sjolie and Rylynn Krein.
The Otters doubled their lead in the second, as Hannah Johnson scored a short-handed goal. Maddie Hulter and Ella Starzl provided helpers.
Shortly after, EGF scored their lone goal. Making it 2-1 going into the second intermission.
Both sides skated to a scoreless third.
“Well, we won, so that's good. We couldn’t get anything going tonight,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Our third line was our best and Vaughn got paid by her lineys. That was a big one.”
Fergus limited the Green Wave to 15 shots in the game, with Ana Jyrkas coming up with 14 saves. Meanwhile, the Otters put 32 shots on goal.
The win moved the Otters to 17-4-1 on the season, including 7-4-1 at home.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone