Dynamic duo

Otters Keziah Hartwell on the service line and Kylie King returning serve from the baseline, during their match against Rocori, on Sept. 15.

 

 Submitted

On Sept. 15, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team hosted the Rocori Spartans in a Central Lakes Conference dual. In arguably the closest match of the season, Rocori snuck out a 4-3 victory over the Otters.



