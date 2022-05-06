Traveling to Detroit Lakes on Thursday for the Craig Fredrickson Memorial Invite, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team racked up a trio of first place finishes and a multitude of personal records set.
As a team, the Otters scored 66 points, putting them in a fifth place finish. Detroit Lakes won the meet with 155 points.
Ainsley Hansen continued her stellar senior season. She reset the school record in the high jump, clearing five feet seven inches. Hansen had previously set the mark at 5-6.5.
In the 3200-meter run, Sarah Grotberg came in first place. She set a personal record with a time of 13 minutes 12 point 85 seconds.
It was Ella Starzl with the other first place finish, jumping 16 even in the long jump. Also in the jumps, Megan Tossett placed third in the triple, 32-9.75.
Fergus Falls had a pair of sprinters finishing in the top five in the 100-meter dash. Siiri Smestad was third at 13.39 and Starzl was right behind her in fourth, 13.41.
“This was the day we have been waiting for, for the last seven weeks,” exclaimed Otters coach Niki Welde. “From the temperature, to the lack of snow, to the lack of wind, we had the most perfect conditions for a meet. On top of that add seven weeks of hard work and amazing attitudes. We average 12-15 personal best performances in a meet. Tonight we had 38. Everything came together.”
The Otters also had a strong showing in the relay events. It was a third place finish in the 4 x 800-meter relay 11:16.70, with a team of Naomi Dummer, Hannah Scharnberg, Olivia Swanson and Grotberg. It was then a trio of fourth places finishes in the others. The 4 x 100-meter relay finished in 56.03, with Talia Nelson, Tyra Skjeret, Starzl and Tossett. In the 4 x 200-meter relay, a team of Sarah Nordlund, Rebecca Schindler, Brook Zierden and Smestad had a time of 1:57.33. Lastly, the 4 x 400 team, Alexis Wellman, Hansen, Schindler and Swanson clocked in at 4:29.5.
Fergus Falls is set to host the Section 8AA true team meet on May 10.
