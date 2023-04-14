Otter girls, Lady Vikings get work in at NDSU meet

It was a busy day on the campus of NDSU, on Apr. 13, as more than 20 teams converged for a girls indoor track meet, with teams coming from both North Dakota and Minnesota. West Fargo captured the team title with 90 points. Fergus Falls was 11th with 17 and Pelican Rapids had 16 points, good for a 13th place finish.
“The girls competed in our last (hopefully) indoor meet of this season,” stated Fergus coach Niki Welde. “It was a great opportunity to compete, but we are glad to be moving outside next week. We are hosting a meet (Apr. 20) we were able to put together as soon as the melt came, over the last three days.”
Placing in scoring positions for Fergus:
Cassie Wellmen ran a 14 second season best in the 3200-meter run to place second (12 minutes, 29.19 seconds). She also placed sixth in the 1600-meter run with another season best time (5:48.38).
The 4x800 Ran an eighth place finish with a season best (10:53.28). Savanah Lee, Estee Versteeg, Violet McConn and Olivia Swanson each with a leg.
Ella Starzl placed fifth and eighth respectively in the long jump (15 feet, nine inches) and high jump (4-08).
Other season best performances included:
3200-meter run – Naomi Dummer (13:24.60)
60-meter hurdles – Sarah Nordlund (:11.22)
60-meter dash – Siiri Smestad and Presley Warren (:8.85 and :8.88)
1600-meter run – Naomi Dummer and Violet McConn (6:04.76 and 6:24.16)
4x200-meter relay – Ella Starzl, Rachel DeBrito, Becca Schindler and Siiri Smestad (1:57.22)
400-meter dash – Hannah Scharnberg (1:13.51)
800-meter dash – Estee Versteeg, Olivia Swanson, Alexis Wellman and Ali Bredenberg (2:37.68, 2:42.60, 2:50.74 and 3:03.74, respectively)
Shot put – Laura Sanchez Fernandez (16 feet 10 inches)
Triple jump – Hannah Scharnberg (30-00)
Long jump – Becca Schindler (13-03)
Pole vault – Amelia Olson (6-03)
Pelican Rapids.
Megan Guler came in fourth place in the 200-meter dash (:27.61).
Sadie Funk captured seventh place in the 400-meter dash (1:05.37).
Grace Backstrom placed sixth in high jump (4-08).
The 4x200-meter relay team of Funk, Kelsey Isaman, Morgan Korf and Guler placed sixth (1:55.65).
Ellie Welch had an eighth place finish in the shot put (32-08).
