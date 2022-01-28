For the second time in as many games, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team rallied for a victory. On Jan. 27, the Otters defeated the Crookston Pirates, 4-3, in overtime. The Pirates scored a pair of first period goals to take command of the contest. They would then go up 3-0 a few minutes into the second period.
Tyra Skjeret started the Otters rally with a goal at the 6:38 mark of the second. She was assisted on the play by Maddie Hulter and Skye Norgren. The score remained 3-1 heading into the third period.
Gabby Brimhall pulled the Otters to within one, scoring an unassisted power play goal at the 3:37 mark in the third. Fergus Falls then tied the game at the 9:55 mark, as Jaden Bye scored the unassisted goal. The game was tied at 3-3 heading into overtime.
Just 1:03 into the extra period, Hannah Johnson scored the game winning goal, with assists going to Marilyn Karsnia and Hulter.
“Bye’s game tying goal was just dirty,” stated coach Tim Lill. “She never stopped her feet, driving towards the far post. It was a great effort by all once again.”
Fergus Falls, now 16-3-2, will host Moorhead on Jan. 31.
