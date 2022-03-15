The Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team returns to the state tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season, in which they were competing at the Class AAA level. Now in Class AA, the second seeded Otters are set to face off against the Pequot Lakes Eagles on Mar. 16.
The Eagles come into the contest as Section 7AA champions and also Mid-State Conference champions. They defeated Pierz, 70-54, in the section title game. Pequot Lakes has a record of 29-1 on the season. Their lone loss was to Albany.
“They (Pequot Lakes) are solid defensively,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “We are expecting to see a 1-2-2 three quarter court defense, but they can also play man-to-man as well. Offensively we are going to have to take care of the basketball and probably play our best defensive game of the year.”
Fergus Falls has a 24-5 record on the year and were co-champions of the Central Lakes Conference. They defeated Warroad, Barnesville, Crookston and Menahga in section play to advance.
“I thought our defense played lights out against Menahga,” said Steer. “This group of girls have put in so much time, I think they have earned an opportunity to play at the state tournament. Our community is so supportive of our activities, it sure motivates our girls once they get things going.”
The Otters are led by a strong senior class, including Ellie Colbeck. Colbeck recently set the school record for career points, but she and her teammates were focused on returning to the state tournament.
“The win last Friday was awesome, we all played hard for each other,” said Colbeck. “When you play that way, that is the best way to play.”
“This is the last week that we can all be together,” said Hannah Polejewski. “I’m excited to watch our team grow, as a senior it is bittersweet, but I am looking forward to making memories with my teammates.”
Game time between the two sides is set for 6 p.m. on Mar. 16, at the Maturi Pavilion, on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Class AA games are being played at both the Pavilion and Williams Arena.
Other quarterfinal games in Class AA include: Montevideo versus Providence Academy, Rochester Lourdes against Albany and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial takes on Minnehaha Academy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone