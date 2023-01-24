Otter girls route Sartell/Sauk Rapids

In their final road game of the regular season, on Jan. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team routed Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7-1, in Central Lakes Conference play.
Fergus got on the board just under three minutes in the contest, as Lydia Johnson got her fifth goal of the season. She was helped on the play by Maddie Hulter. Two minutes later, Tyra Skjeret scored her 18th of the season, with Skye Norgren picking up the assist. That score would hold into the first intermission.
The home team got their lone goal of the contest in the second period, drawing within one early in the second. Later on, Hulter (her 23rd) would move it back to a two-goal lead, as she was assisted on the play by Maddie Brimhall. Late in the middle frame, Hannah Johnson scored her 12th, with Hulter and Brimhall picking up the biscuits.
Early in the third, Averie Tonneson tallied her seventh of the year, with Skjeret providing the pass. Rachel DeBrito would get in on the scoring for the Otters (Skjeret with another assist) and then Hannah scored an unassisted goal to wrap up the evening.
Fergus outshot S/SR 34-12 in the contest. Both sides were called for one penalty, with both coming in the final 17 minutes.
Lexi Metcalf came up with 11 stops in the game.
“We got a lot of shots from the point and that made them run around a bit,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Lydia is like a nine month old puppy you let out after opening up the tailgate, she's just going … she's got those young legs and she wants to go, that's just fine when she does that.”
The victory moved Fergus to 18-4-1. They are undefeated in their last 11 games.
Next puck drop is slated for Jan. 31, at home versus Willmar.
