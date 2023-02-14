Otter girls run riot in semifinal victory

In semifinal action of the Section 6A girls hockey playoffs, on Valentine’s Day, the Fergus Falls Otters flew past the visiting Blades of Breckenridge/Wahpeton, 9-0.
Fergus opened the scoring at the 7:30 mark of the first, as Maddie Hulter scored her 26th goal of the season. She was assisted on the play by Maddie Brimhall. Just 11 seconds later, Hannah Johnson found the back of the net, for her 15th. Ella Starzl and Hulter provided the helpers. Wrapping up the first period scoring was Tyra Skjeret off of a rebound shot from Averie Tonneson. It was the 20th of the season for Skjeret.
The Otters would add on four more over the middle frame.
Lydia Johnson scored a shorthanded goal at the 11:25 mark, with Maggie Greenagel and Hulter setting Lydia up for her sixth on the year. Nearing five minutes remaining in the second, Brimhall picked up her 13th goal, a short handed tally with Hulter and Greenagel providing help. Hulter scored the final two of the frame, the first getting assists from Greenagel and Hannah, the second being an unassisted shorthanded shot, giving her a hat trick on the night.
Early in the third, Aubree Nelson tallied her second goal of the season, on a nice pass from Isabel Kloster. The scoring was wrapped up with a bow, as Greenagel scored her first varsity goal, unassisted.
Final shots on goal were 31-5 in favor of the Otters. Lexi Metcalf got the start and completed the shutout.
Hult finished with six points (three goals, three assists) and Greenagel had four (one goal, three assists).
“The senior leadership throughout the season has been our strength in ways much more than on the ice,” stated Fergus coach Tim Lill. “I am extremely proud of the effort put forward tonight and the entire season. “
Fergus, the No. 1 seed in the section, will now take on the winner between Willmar and River Lakes, for the section title.
The game will be held at the Runestone Community Center, in Alexandria, on Feb. 16.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone