Participating in the Robbinsdale Cooper Holiday Tournament last week in New Hope, the Fergus Falls girls picked up three wins and the tournament title, featuring two wins over Class AA teams. Quarterfinal action saw the Otters shutout Two Rivers/St. Paul 5-0. Piper Andrews scored a hat trick and Maddie Hulter had three points herself (a goal and two assists) to lead Fergus offensively. Ana Jyrkas, goalie, stopped 41 shots in the game and recorded her third shutout of the season between the pipes.
Thursday night saw the Otter girls take down Osseo Park Center 4-2, in what Head Coach Tim Lill said was the toughest team they have played on the season. Andrews tallied the opening goal in the first period on an assist from Jadyn Bye. Hutler tallied a goal, on an assist from Andrews, in the second period to make it 2-0. Osseo Park Center would rally twice from two goals down but were unable to get the equalizer. Desirae Maack found the back of the net early in the third and Andrews closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal.
In the championship game on New Years Eve, Fergus Falls would defeat host Armstrong Cooper 3-2. After allowing the opening goal into their own net, the Otters scored three unanswered. Hulter tied the contest midway through the first period, Andrews gave them the lead for good in the second and Hulter produced her second of the game, the eventual game winner with under a minute left in the middle frame. Jyrkas stopped 19 shots in the contest.
The game also marked Hulter going over 100 points in her career for the Otters. “I’m not sure how, but we found another way to win,” said Lill, “Our energy level wasn’t quite as high, but it’s been a long, grueling week. Super proud of our senior leadership. Tougher than homemade jerky. Hulter hit the 100 point mark, the kid is relentless!”
The Otters game versus Detroit Lakes was postponed on Tuesday night, they will be in action next on Thursday, hosting Alexandria.
