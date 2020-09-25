The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team rebounded from a loss earlier this week to pick up a 105-79 home victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.
“We had an outstanding victory tonight against Bemidji,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “The Otters produced many best times and took command early in the meet. We scored many first places.”
The Otters took the top three podium spots in two events. In the 50 freestyle, Emma Koeckeritz (first, 27.15), Annie Mayer (second, 27.85) and Karlie Petersen (third, 29.04) went one, two, three, while in the 100 backstroke Koeckeritz (first, 1:08.76), Aisling Cox (second, 1:10.38) and Raquel Prody (third, 1:14.81) grabbed the three top podium positions.
Fergus Falls’ Emilie Carlson would join Koeckeritz as a two-event winner taking first in the 500 freestyle (5:43.50) and 100 butterfly (1:06.47). Olivia Herzberg (100 breaststroke, 1:19.48), Wellman (200 freestyle, 2:17.56) and Cox (200 IM, 2:31.69) also picked up first-place finishes at the meet.
Other top individual finishes included Herzberg in the 200 IM (second, 2:34.57), Wellman in the 500 freestyle (second, 6:17.15), Petersen in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:04.54), Mayer in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:21.01) and Nori Donais in diving (third, 154.90).
In the relay events, took four top-three finishes. The 200 medley team of Cox, Herzberg, Emily Werner and Mayah Fear (2:12.40) took first, as did the 200 freestyle team of Koeckeritz, Mayer, Petersen and Carlson (1:51.67). The 400 freestyle team of Wellman, Fear, Cox and Emily Werner (4:18.31) finished as runners-up, while the 200 freestyle team of Ava Werner, Alaina Bailly, Mikayla Aaberg and Devin Nanson (2:05.26) took third.
The Otters will head back out on the road as they take on the Moorhead Spuds at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
