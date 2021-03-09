The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team picked up a 57-52 victory Monday over Central Lakes Conference opponent Willmar and pushed its winning streak to 10 games.
The Otters took a 29-22 lead into halftime, but saw the Cardinals battle their way back into the game, tying it 46-46. Fergus Falls staved off the comeback as they scored 11 of the final 17 points to claim the victory.
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 22 points and just missed out on a triple-double as she grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists. Logan Strom was also in double figures with 15 points.
In JV action, the Otters won 51-38. Karley Braeger led the team with 14 points. In the ninth-grade game, the Otters completed the sweep with a 38-25 win. Brynn Sternberg led the team with 10 points.
