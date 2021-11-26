Playing in their seasonal home opener on Tuesday night, the Otter Girls hockey team scored a pair of goals in each period, vaulting them to a 6-2 win over St. Cloud. After falling behind early in the contest, Fergus Falls tied the game at the 8:51 mark of the first period, a goal that was scored by Tyra Skjeret and assisted by Piper Andrews. The Otters would take the lead for good at the latter half of the first, as Maddie Hulter lit the lamp with assists from Hope Goepferd and Hannah Johnson.
Halfway through the second period, Fergus would tally on another goal, the first of three power-play goals on the night. Gabby Brimhall found the back of the net on an assist from Andrews. Andrews would then score a power-play goal of her own, stretching the lead to 4-1. The Otters carried a two goal lead into the third, before adding on two more for the 6-2 final. Andrews finished with four points (two goals, two assists) and Hulter had two goals and an assist. Ana Jyrkas had a stout night in the net, finishing with 19 total saves.
Fergus Falls, now 3-1, will be back in action Tuesday at River Lakes in Richmond. Puck drop for the varsity game is slated for 7:15 p.m.
