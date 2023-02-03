Otter girls wrap up regular season with home win

The Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team welcomed the River Lakes Stars to Fergus, on Feb. 2, for a section tilt. The visitors scored the first goal of the game, but the Otters scored the last five to pick up the victory.
The Stars scored at the 8:17 mark of the first period and led 1-0 going into the first intermission.
Fergus countered with two goals in the second, both being scored by Maddie Brimhall. Maddie Hulter helped on both, with Hannah Johnson also picking up an assist on the second goal.
Averie Tonneson made it a two goal lead just over six minutes into the final 17 minutes. Skye Norgren and Johnson fed passes to Tonneson. Hulter then added a power play goal, with Tyra Skjeret and Johnson picking up points. Skjeret scored the final goal, shorthanded, as Brook Zierden and Hulter got assists.
“All five goals were earned … it was a really fun way to end the regular season,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Time to strap on the work boots and find a higher level of intensity for the playoffs. Great support from the fan base tonight and all season. It is much appreciated.”
Hulter finished with four points in the game (one goal, three assists).
The Otters put 41 shots on net, while Ana Jyrkas finished with 26 saves.
They finished with a 20-4-1 record during the regular season and are also unbeaten in their last 13 games.
Seeding for the section playoffs is expected this weekend.
