Wrapping up their 2021 portion of the schedule, the Fergus Falls wrestling team traveled to Benson on New Years Eve, competing with eight other teams at the Benson Classic. The Otters would finish with 81 points, good for a sixth place finish. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove took home team honors by posting 211.5 points, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was second with 179.5 points.
Individually for Fergus Falls, Caleb Fronning placed second at the 113 weight class, dropping a decision via fall at the 3:54 mark in the championship match to Christian Jelle of Hibbing. Blake Roberts captured third at 113, winning that match via fall at the :38 second mark, over Eli Greenman of Canby. At the 120 class, Kassten Hartwell lost via fall at the 2:00 mark in the third place match to David Schuh of T-M-B-W-WG, to take fourth. In a round robin format at 126, Carson Grenier went 1-3 for the Otters and finished in third place. Lance Graff won his fifth place match at the 145 class via fall at 2:41. It was a sixth place finish for Issac Longoria at 160. Jacob Widness took home third place with a victory via fall at the 2:52 mark. Widness’s win was over Aaron Jones of K-M-S at 170. Lastly, Delvin Roberts placed third at 182 in a round robin format.
Otter wrestling will compete at Willmar on Thursday evening, with duals versus the hosts as well as Rocori. The 2022 Mike Makovsky Memorial Youth Tournament is then being held on Saturday, in Fergus Falls. It is anticipated that 300-400 youth wrestlers will be partaking in the weekend tournament.
